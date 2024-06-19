Mnangagwa In South Africa To Attend Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidential Inauguration

Today, I arrived at Waterkloof Airforce Base in South Africa and will have the honour of attending President @CyrilRamaphosa’s inauguration. President Ramaphosa’s re-election underscores the enduring bond and shared aspirations between our two nations. Together, we continue to strive for a prosperous and united Africa.

In a statement, the South African Presidency said at least 18 Heads of State and Government, three former Heads of State and Government and nine heads of delegation are expected to attend.

Ramaphosa garnered 283 votes ahead of Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who received 44 votes during the Presidential election at Parliament in Cape Town on Friday last week.

The ANC was forced into a coalition government (Government of National Unity) that includes the white-dominated Democratic Alliance (DA), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), after it failed to obtain the 50-plus per cent threshold in the general election that was held on May 29.

The ANC won the lion’s share of the votes and has 159 seats, the DA has 87 seats, the IFP has 17 seats, the PA has 9 seats, and the GOOD Party has 1 seat.

Unlike in Zimbabwe, where the President and MPs are elected directly by voters, in South Africa, MPs are elected from party lists.

The percentage of votes each party wins results in the same percentage of MPs in Parliament and Parliament then elects a president.

Ramaphosa was elected by MPs from the ANC, the DA and their coalition partners.

