"Sam Levy’s Village Not Up For Sale"

The upmarket Sam Levy’s Village located in Borrowdale, Harare, is not for sale and the US$120 million price tag on the property was part of a training exercise for realtors which leaked, reported NewsDay.

This follows claims on social media on Monday that the Levy family, owners of Sam Levy’s Village, had engaged realtors, Pam Golding Properties, to sell the property for US$120 million.

NewsDay reported a source on Tuesday as saying there was a training exercise conducted among the Pam Golding Properties Zimbabwe staff on how to present and sell a property and the Levy family wanted a payment of US$120 million to be made offshore. Said the source:

