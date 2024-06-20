Teachers Union Official's Residence Attacked, Roof Shattered In Nighttime Assault
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has said the union’s Secretary for Projects and Investments, Leonard Mabasa, was attacked on Wednesday, June 19, during the night.
In a statement issued this Thursday, ARTUZ alleged that at around 8:04 PM, a brick or stone was thrown at the roof of Mabasa’s residence, shattering it into pieces.
Mabasa was at home with his wife and their young son when the attack, which has since been reported at the ZRP Chirozva Base in Ward 23 of Buhera Central, occurred. ARTUZ said:
This deliberate attack on a family unit within our community is deeply alarming and suggests a calculated attempt to instil fear and vulnerability.
The fact that this incident took place late at night, in a neighbourhood close to Cde Mabasa’s workplace and a shopping centre, only heightens the sense of concern.
Our members should feel safe in their homes and communities, free from the threat of violence or aggression.
ARTUZ has demanded that the police take immediate and decisive action to investigate the attack, identify the perpetrators, and ensure the safety of its members. The union said:
As the ARTUZ we will not tolerate any acts of violence, intimidation, or aggression against our members.
We stand united in our commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of our educators and their families.
We call on the community and local authorities to join us in condemning this incident and working towards a resolution that brings the responsible parties to justice
ARTUZ further alleged that Mabasa has been targeted by unknown assailants for some time. The union said in October 2023 a local community member tipped him to be careful about the comments made on cotton bales that were soaked by rains that were broadcasted on a local community radio station.
ARTUZ said in mid-December 2023, Mabasa was again advised by “another Good Samaritan” to avoid the shops during the evenings and festive holidays as his security was compromised.
More: Pindula News