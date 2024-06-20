Teachers Union Official's Residence Attacked, Roof Shattered In Nighttime Assault

This deliberate attack on a family unit within our community is deeply alarming and suggests a calculated attempt to instil fear and vulnerability. The fact that this incident took place late at night, in a neighbourhood close to Cde Mabasa’s workplace and a shopping centre, only heightens the sense of concern. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

ARTUZ has demanded that the police take immediate and decisive action to investigate the attack, identify the perpetrators, and ensure the safety of its members. The union said:

As the ARTUZ we will not tolerate any acts of violence, intimidation, or aggression against our members. We stand united in our commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of our educators and their families. We call on the community and local authorities to join us in condemning this incident and working towards a resolution that brings the responsible parties to justice

ARTUZ further alleged that Mabasa has been targeted by unknown assailants for some time. The union said in October 2023 a local community member tipped him to be careful about the comments made on cotton bales that were soaked by rains that were broadcasted on a local community radio station.

ARTUZ said in mid-December 2023, Mabasa was again advised by “another Good Samaritan” to avoid the shops during the evenings and festive holidays as his security was compromised.

