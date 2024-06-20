Welshman Ncube At It Again, Says CCC MP

Ncube was addressing journalists during a Press conference after his faction held a National Council Meeting in Harare which was attended by Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, CCC legislators Chalton Hwende, Lynnete Karenyi-Kore, Richard Tsvangirayi, Maureen Kademaunga and Happymore Chidziva, among others.

Ncube appeared to accept the outcome of the disputed August 2023 general elections, saying the party will engage President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF but not contest the outcome of the elections.

He also said they will engage Sengezo Tshabangu, the de facto leader of CCC, to resolve problems that are affecting the party.

Unlike Chamisa and his allies who consider Tshabagu an imposter, Ncube said the latter was a legitimate leader of the CCC, who formed part of the national executive and the national council and should be engaged.

Gumbo, who is the MP for Hatcliffe Constituency and Shadow Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for the other CCC faction led by Jameson Timba, said Ncube has engineered an opposition slit, again. He posted on X:

Essentially it’s a split. In 2006 some Parliamentarians blindly followed Welshman Ncube and his MDC, thus leading to split parliamentary and Council caucuses as most MPs and Councillors chose to remain with Tsvangirai. Today History repeats itself with the same player leading. They have openly declared their intention to collude with the regime, openly associated with the recalls, and openly demeaned Nelson Chamisa. The line is now drawn in bold. All this while 79 democrats are under the grip of the State in remand prison. As democrats, we say each to their own… Let the people choose!

On Tuesday, former CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Siziba, who is believed to be a close ally of Chamisa, posted on X:

Every struggle has its own challenges, contradictions, and bruises. We will inevitably face setbacks, disagreements, and hardships along the way. But we must not let these obstacles deter us from our central strategic objective. We have to forge ahead, drawing strength from our shared vision and collective resilience. Together! In the face of adversity, we will discover our greatest triumphs and emerge stronger, and more determined than ever. Aluta contra!

However, Hwende said joining a political party should be voluntary one must be happy and enjoy their tenure and serve the people. He said:

It should be about political culture, strategy, structures and values. It’s not about following individuals but an ideology.

Chamisa resigned from CCC in January 2024 stating that the party had been “contaminated” and “hijacked” by the ruling ZANU-PF through its alleged proxy, Tshabangu.

Despite lacking a recognised position within the party and being virtually unknown before initiating the recalls, Tshabangu’s claim of authority to recall the party’s elected officials was accepted by State institutions, including Parliament and the Courts.

