ZACC Arrests Four COTTCO Bosses For Stealing 358 Bags Of Fertiliser

These fertilisers were under the free Presidential Input Scheme and were meant to be given to cotton farmers.

It is alleged that the accused persons acting in concert unlawfully decided to sell the fertiliser to COTTCO staff instead of giving the farmers as instructed. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said:

On the 3rd of April 2023 accused 4 raised a disposal form requesting that 571 bags x 50kgs of Compound L fertilizers be written off as breakages. On the 27th of July 2023, the accused persons held a meeting as the disposal committee and agreed that the fertilisers will be disposed to COTTCO employees. This was done without the authority or approval of the COTTCO Head Office. The accused persons proceeded to sell 358 bags of 50kg fertilizer at USD2 to COTTCO employees who were not meant to receive them. The proceeds of the sale amounted to USD716.

The four were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). The commercial value of the prejudice is US$12 172.

Gwauya (46), Kanimbirira (30), Nyamayaro (54) and Fukai (45) appeared before magistrate Honest Musiiwa.

They were remanded out of custody to June 27.

They were ordered to remain at their given addresses, not to interfere with State witnesses and to report to Gokwe CID offices once every week.

