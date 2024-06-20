ZACC Probes Chimombe, Mpofu Over Botched US$87 Million Presidential Goat Scheme

It is further alleged that after Mpofu and Chimombe received the funds from the Treasury, they did not deliver the goats as agreed but they went on and converted the funds for their use through purchasing luxurious houses and vehicles. Reads the memo:

Investigations that ensued established that on 16 November 2021, the Government of Zimbabwe represented by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development entered into a contract agreement with Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming represented by Moses Mpofu valued at US$ 87 757 168.00 for the supply and delivery of 632 001 goats over a period of five years. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news Investigations conducted established that there is no company registered in Zimbabwe as Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, rather there is Blackdeck Private Limited registered on 12 February 2015 with two Directors being Moses Mpofu and Phinas Hazvineyi Kabisira. Investigations further established the two parties agreed that the Ministry of Lands would make an advance payment of 30% to Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming towards the purchasing of the said goats. Further investigations established that on 21 April 2022 and 29 June 2022, the Ministry of Lands transferred ZWL$901 294 200.00 and ZWL$698 705 800.00 respectively into Blackdeck CABS bank account number 1006126120 towards the supply and delivery of the said goats. The total amount transferred by the Ministry of Lands to Blackdeck to date is ZWL$1.6 billion or US$7 712 197.10 converted at interbank rate.

The memo indicated that the investigation is ongoing as ZACC was seeking to get a reconciliation of the total number of goats delivered to date to the Ministry of Lands by Blackdeck.

ZACC also sought to obtain Blackdeck’s CABS bank statement in which the funds for the purchasing of the said goats were deposited by the Ministry of Lands.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment