Facebook, Porn And Betting Are The Most Popular Sites Visited By Zimbabweans - POTRAZ
Social media site Facebook, as well as betting and pornographic sites, are the leading websites that are visited by Zimbabweans on the internet.
In contrast, in other countries like Mauritius, the leading websites visited by the people are research-linked sites.
This was said by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) CIRT and Enforcement Deputy Director, Evidence Mazhindu during an interview with ZiFM Stereo in Gweru.
Mazhindu was speaking on the sidelines of a Sensitisation and Awareness Workshop on the Cyber and Data Protection Act. He said:
Mauritius has the highest security posture in Africa. Zimbabwe, we are currently number eight but we are improving with all the Government initiatives.
The top 10 websites that Zimbabweans use and the top 10 websites that the Mauritians use, if you notice Mauritius, their top 10 websites, two of them are research-based.
Our top 10 sites in Zimbabwe right now, if you Google, it’s betting, it’s pornography, it’s Facebook. Where are we going?
We need to have a lot of research grants where these (young) guys have time and resources to work and research. An idle mind is the Devil’s workshop.
We need a lot of research grants for such talented students, we need a lot of practical channels and conduits where they can contribute to national efforts, Government efforts and educational efforts as well.
Driven by economic hardships, many Zimbabweans, especially the young and unemployed, are seeking additional income through activities like sports betting and gambling.
The popularity of mobile betting and improved internet access has also contributed to the growth of the sports betting market in Zimbabwe, making it more accessible and convenient.
Meanwhile, decades of studies have shown that porn has negative side effects on people’s sexual and mental health.
