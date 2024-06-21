Facebook, Porn And Betting Are The Most Popular Sites Visited By Zimbabweans - POTRAZ

Mazhindu was speaking on the sidelines of a Sensitisation and Awareness Workshop on the Cyber and Data Protection Act. He said:

Mauritius has the highest security posture in Africa. Zimbabwe, we are currently number eight but we are improving with all the Government initiatives.

The top 10 websites that Zimbabweans use and the top 10 websites that the Mauritians use, if you notice Mauritius, their top 10 websites, two of them are research-based.

Our top 10 sites in Zimbabwe right now, if you Google, it’s betting, it’s pornography, it’s Facebook. Where are we going?

We need to have a lot of research grants where these (young) guys have time and resources to work and research. An idle mind is the Devil’s workshop.

We need a lot of research grants for such talented students, we need a lot of practical channels and conduits where they can contribute to national efforts, Government efforts and educational efforts as well.