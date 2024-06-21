Wicknell Chivayo Will Be Forgiven But His Colleagues Will Suffer, Says Mzembi

Chivayo accuses Chimombe and Mpofu of employing advanced Artificial Intelligence to fabricate the voice note, making it appear as if he self-incriminated.

Mzembi contends that the ZANU PF Youth League and certain bureaucrats, including Information Ministry spokesperson Nick Mangwana, “punched above their weight” when they criticised Chivayo after the exposé. He wrote on X:

WC (Wicknell Chivayo) is not going anywhere, the last fortnight’s episodes just helped ED to understand who is standing with him and his choices to the end. The saga assumed political dimensions steeped in factional politics.

Chivayo will be counselled and will change his engagement modus with ED to a subtle & respectful distance, it’s too risky to withdraw him from association, the stakes are too high; in my books, he has the credentials of an Ambassador at Large already and his continental footprint perhaps international attests to that.

ED won’t embarrass himself or him to his colleagues that he was mixing them with the wrong James Bond so he will stand by him as some victim element of our toxic politics. It’s on public record that our politics is toxic so its a convenient explanation to other constituencies.

WC will be forgiven at least in the Zim jurisdiction but his colleagues may sing the blues as a compromise… after all, according to the system, they torched a situation they could have resolved in boardrooms and sucked in everyone else.