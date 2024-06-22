Court Postpones Bail Ruling On Jameson Timba, 75 CCC Activists Arrested On June 16

The court granted US$100 bail to one of the accused individuals, Ndapuwa Shaun Timba, who is the son of former CCC senator Jameson Timba.

One of the accused persons was a 17-year-old minor, who the court remanded into the custody of their guardian.

Another accused individual showed signs of potential mental health challenges. In accordance with Section 26 of the Mental Health Act, the court ordered this person to remain in custody pending an examination by two doctors to assess their mental capacity.

The state is opposed to bail in respect of the remaining 76, who were all remanded in custody to Tuesday next week.

The state is alleging that the accused persons took part in an unsanctioned gathering on the 16th of June 2024, at around 2 PM at a house in Strathaven in Harare.

Prosecutors alleged the gathering was for an unlawful demonstration.

Police officers proceeded to the residence to investigate and on arrival, they enquired about the purpose of the gathering.

The accused persons allegedly became hostile and riotous and threw stones at the police and their vehicle, forcing them to call for reinforcements.

It is alleged that two police officers were injured during the melee and the police vehicle was also damaged. The accused persons were only arrested after the police resorted to tear smoke.

The group is being represented by lawyers Agency Gumbo, Lazurus Mbereko, Jeremiah Bamu and Webster Jiti.

The CCC members were allegedly tortured while in police custody, with a majority of them having visible scars.

