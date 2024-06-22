Harare Vendors Stock Foodstuffs In Public Toilets

We usually collect up to US$5 per night depending on the stock and sometimes they give us tomatoes or vegetables equivalent to US$2.

We use that money for transport to and from work because our salary is too little to take us for a month. Besides transport, we can also buy bread going home.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Sometimes a vendor can opt to give you vegetables, tomatoes or fruits as a token of appreciation.

Usually, we put their stuff inside empty boxes but it’s not every day.

It’s not easy to work as a caretaker at the council toilets. One has to be clever to the extent of making their own receipt books and collecting those few cents to take home.

However, now that there are mobile toilets situated near council toilets, it’s difficult to make money because people prefer those mobile toilets.