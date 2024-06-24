ANC Slams "Outrageous" DA Demands For 11 Key Ministries In Government Of National Unity

Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy

Ministry of Transport (with Transnet reallocated to this portfolio)

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Competition

Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure (provided the infrastructure function now sitting in the Presidency is relocated to this portfolio.)

Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation

Ministry of Public Service and Administration

Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Ministry of Justice

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation

Ministry of Communication and Digital Technologies

The ANC, which had been in power for the past 30 years, resorted to proposing the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) after failing to secure a majority of over 50% in parliament, managing only 40% of the national vote in the May 29, 2024 elections.

So far, ten parties including the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, FF+, UDM, RISE Mzansi, Al Jamah, PAC, and GOOD have assented to the GNU deal.

In a statement issued this Monday, the ANC responded angrily to the DA’s demands, describing them as “outlandish and outrageous”, and asserting that no single party should be allowed to hold the proposed GNU “to ransom”. The ANC said:

The ANC notes with concern that some parties have been making outlandish and outrageous demands for specific Cabinet positions in the media. Negotiating through leaking demands to the media is an act of bad faith and this practice will not help the cause of any party. It is only the President who has the final say on the appointment of his Cabinet. The GNU cannot be held to ransom by any single party. The people need a government to be established sooner, rather than later.

The white-dominated party wants a Deputy President who is also designated as the Leader of Government Business and participates fully in the policy development and monitoring responsibilities of the Presidency.

The DA also said it can only agree to give up the Deputy President position if it is replaced with both a Minister in the Presidency and a Deputy Minister of Finance.

The Deputy Minister of Finance should be allowed to participate fully in the development of the budget.

