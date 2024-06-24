Chivayo's Alleged Accomplices In "Corrupt" ZEC Deal Leave ZACC Offices Without Being Interviewed
Former business associates of ex-convict Wicknell Chivayo, Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, along with their legal representatives, voluntarily presented themselves before the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) this Monday, June 24, to assist with investigations into an election corruption scandal involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).
However, Mpofu and Chimombe departed the ZACC offices without being interviewed.
The investigating officer, Henry Chapwanya, reportedly informed them that he was occupied with another case and would contact them once he had time available to conduct the necessary interviews
Briefing journalists about the case soon after presenting themselves on Monday morning, the duo’s lawyer Tapson Dzvetero said (via The Sunday Mail):
We just presented our clients to ZACC who indicated that they will call us when they need us. My clients are willing to assist with any investigation.
Mpofu and Chimombe returned from a business trip to China on Thursday.
According to a leaked ZACC memorandum dated 07 June 2024, Chimombe and Mpofu potentially face charges of contravening section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23 relating to the theft of trust property, and section 8(2) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.
It is alleged that the duo were paid US$40 million by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for them to supply and deliver goats meant to support underprivileged households across the country under the Presidential Goats Scheme.
It is further alleged that after Mpofu and Chimombe received the funds from the Treasury, they did not deliver the goats as agreed but they went on and converted the funds for their use through purchasing luxurious houses and vehicles.
