Chivayo's Alleged Accomplices In "Corrupt" ZEC Deal Leave ZACC Offices Without Being Interviewed

5 minutes ago Mon, 24 Jun 2024 16:25:13 GMT

Former business associates of ex-convict Wicknell Chivayo, Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, along with their legal representatives, voluntarily presented themselves before the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) this Monday, June 24, to assist with investigations into an election corruption scandal involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

However, Mpofu and Chimombe departed the ZACC offices without being interviewed.

The investigating officer, Henry Chapwanya, reportedly informed them that he was occupied with another case and would contact them once he had time available to conduct the necessary interviews

