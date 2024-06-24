CPC Recalls Contaminated Dark And Lovely Shampoo Kits, Calls For Immediate Returns

The Consumer Protection Commission is in receipt of a notice from the COMESA Competition Commission on the recall of 50ml single use neutralizing shampoo contained in the Dark and Lovely moisture plus kit (Regular and Super) and Dark and Lovely anti breakage kit for containing bacteria that may lead to sculp infections in those with compromised immune systems by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of South Africa.

The Commission is therefore urging members of the public in possession of the 50 ml single use neutralizing shampoo contained in Dark and Lovely moisture plus kits (Regular and Super) and Dark and Lovely anti breakage kit to immediately discontinue use of product and return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

The product has been recalled by the manufacturer, L’Oreal This recall is being made in line with Section 15 (1) (e) read with sub section 2 (b) of the Consumer Protection Act which requires the Commission to, “recall the goods for repair, replacement or refund if the goods are unsafe” and “carry out a recall programme on any terms required by the Commission”.

Should you require more information or clarification on the matter, you may contact Mr. G. Zhou, the Compliance and Investigations Manager at the Consumer Protection Commission on +263 719 176 501, Mr. K. Mudereri, the Research and Public Affairs Manager on +263 719 176 506 or Mr. J. Sibanda on +263 719 176 473.