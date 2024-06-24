GNU Must Put South Africans' Interests First - Ramaphosa

7 minutes ago Mon, 24 Jun 2024 08:10:19 GMT

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the formation of the second Government of National Unity (GNU) is a significant development in South Africa’s democracy.

The country’s first GNU was established in 1994 to promote nation-building and inclusivity from a racially divided past during a period of political transition following the end of apartheid.

In a statement on Monday, 24 June, Ramaphosa said the GNU should drive a programme that improves the lives of all South Africa’s people rather than focus on who gets which ministerial position among the parties. He said:

