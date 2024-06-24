GNU Must Put South Africans' Interests First - Ramaphosa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the formation of the second Government of National Unity (GNU) is a significant development in South Africa’s democracy.
The country’s first GNU was established in 1994 to promote nation-building and inclusivity from a racially divided past during a period of political transition following the end of apartheid.
In a statement on Monday, 24 June, Ramaphosa said the GNU should drive a programme that improves the lives of all South Africa’s people rather than focus on who gets which ministerial position among the parties. He said:
South Africans made clear with their votes in last month’s elections that they want their elected representatives to put aside narrow interests and work together to build the country.
To do so, the GNU cannot be preoccupied with jockeying for positions, tussles over appointments or squabbles within and between parties.
The success of the GNU will be measured by the extent to which we are prepared to focus not on who will govern, but on how we will govern, together.
The parties that have signed to join the ANC-led GNU are the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Patriotic Alliance (PA),
Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD, Pan Africanist, Congress of Azania (PAC), Vryheidsfront Plus (FF+),
United Democratic Movement (UDM), Rise Mzansi, and Al Jama-ah.
More: Pindula News