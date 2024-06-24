Headmasters Warned Against Excluding Returning Mothers Who Wish To Continue Education

Speaking to State media, Ndoro said it is against government policy for school heads to deny female learners a chance to continue with their education after giving birth. Said Ndoro:

The Education Amendment Act of 2020 stipulates that girls in school who fall pregnant are now allowed to continue with their education after giving birth.

In the past, pregnant schoolgirls would be expelled from school and fail to complete their studies while boys who were sometimes responsible for the pregnancies were allowed to continue with formal education.

Official statistics indicate that the country had close to 6000 teenage pregnancies during the COVID-19 national lockdown and these girls dropped out of school and were unable to return to school.

