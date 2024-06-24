Met Department Forecasts Low Daytime Temperatures Up To 28 June
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted reduced daytime temperatures in most parts of the country from Sunday, 23 June, to Friday, 28 June 2024.
In a weather alert released on 22 June in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, the Met Department said areas that will be affected by the relatively cold afternoons include Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Harare Metropolitan provinces.
Subdued daytime temperatures, cloudy, windy and cold weather conditions, as well as drizzle in some places, are expected during the period.
According to the MSD, these weather conditions are attributable to a cold and moist south-easterly airflow sweeping across the country.
During the period, the public has been advised to stay warm and wear appropriate clothes and where there is a need to use a brazier (mbaura/imbawula) or fire to keep warm, rooms should be well-ventilated to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Reads the alert:
Chances of catching a cough, influenza, or a cold, increase during this winter period. Please consult your health practitioner for any health-related ailments.
More: Pindula News