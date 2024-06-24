Met Department Forecasts Low Daytime Temperatures Up To 28 June

4 minutes ago Mon, 24 Jun 2024 08:36:11 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted reduced daytime temperatures in most parts of the country from Sunday, 23 June, to Friday, 28 June 2024.

In a weather alert released on 22 June in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, the Met Department said areas that will be affected by the relatively cold afternoons include Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Harare Metropolitan provinces.

Subdued daytime temperatures, cloudy, windy and cold weather conditions, as well as drizzle in some places, are expected during the period.

