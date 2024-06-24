Spar Supervisor Accused Of Rejecting ZiG Notes For Bread
A supervisor at a Spar Supermarket in Harare was last week arraigned before a magistrate for allegedly refusing to accept payment in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) notes from a customer.
Panashe Takavarasha (37) appeared before Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga facing two counts of contravening the Reserve Bank Act and was remanded on free bail, reported The Herald.
On Count One, the complainant is Precious Gracia Ngwenya while on Count Two, the complainant is Sydney Chatora.
Allegations are that on June 16 2024, at around 3 PM, Chatora went to Spar Supermarket Market Square intending to buy a loaf of bread using the ZIG.
However, just as Chatora was preparing to pay for the bread, he was informed that the Spar grocery store would only accept payment in United States Dollars for the purchase of bread and that the local ZiG currency could not be used to complete the transaction.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
Chatora pleaded with Takavarasha who allegedly insisted that Spar does not accept ZIG as payment for bread and that customers could buy bread with only United States dollars.
Chatora left the supermarket in frustration and reported the matter at the Market Square Police Post leading to Takavarasha’s arrest.
More: Pindula News