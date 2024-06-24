Spar Supervisor Accused Of Rejecting ZiG Notes For Bread

4 minutes ago Mon, 24 Jun 2024 12:19:06 GMT

A supervisor at a Spar Supermarket in Harare was last week arraigned before a magistrate for allegedly refusing to accept payment in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) notes from a customer.

Panashe Takavarasha (37) appeared before Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga facing two counts of contravening the Reserve Bank Act and was remanded on free bail, reported The Herald.

On Count One, the complainant is Precious Gracia Ngwenya while on Count Two, the complainant is Sydney Chatora.

Feedback