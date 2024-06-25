Chamisa Led CCC Through "Runners", Says Welshman Ncube

When you are in the struggle for democracy, when you say you are a democratic alternative that you will govern democratically that by definition means that you must be organised democratically yourselves.

When you say you are the only leader with authority over everything, you become the dear leader. You are the president and chief spokesperson. You are the secretary general. You are the treasure general.

You direct the closure of all party accounts. You operate without any known party accounts. There are no financial oversight procedures mechanisms.

You are structureless. You have no democratic ways of making decisions at all levels. One person with runners makes all the decisions.

It becomes extremely difficult. No rational person should be asked to believe that you can be completely autocratic, and authoritarian when in opposition and then be democratic when in government.