Cross-Border Smuggler Killed In Shooting Incident In Beitbridge
A 33-year-old cross-border smuggler was shot dead by three unknown suspects on Saturday along Beitbridge-Panda Mine Road near Tongwani Village.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the now deceased Philmon Chamunorwa Tongoona and his employee were guarding groceries, gas stoves and blankets when they were attacked. Said Comm. Nyathi:
Police in Beitbridge are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 22nd June 2024 along Beitbridge-Panda Mine Road near Tongwani Village.Feedback
Three unknown suspects shot dead a cross-border smuggler, Philmon Chamunorwa Tongoona (33) with an unidentified firearm.
The suspects pounced on the victim and his employee whilst they were guarding groceries, gas stoves and blankets which had been packed in a trailer being towed by an Isuzu KB250 vehicle.
The trailer had developed a mechanical fault along the way from Panda Mine, Gate 2, Beitbridge.
The suspects attacked the victim’s employee before stealing a cellphone and US$150.00 cash.
Subsequently, the victim ran away from the scene and was shot in the back. The suspects stole goods and fled from the scene.
Comm. Nyathi said anyone with information should contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 107 or report at any nearest Police Station.
