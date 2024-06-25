Smugglers Conceal 10 Firearms In Trailer Carrying Dead Body From South Africa
Police in Beitbridge have arrested three suspects for allegedly smuggling 10 pistols and Broncleer Syrup through the Beitbridge Border Post.
In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi named the three suspects as Mehluli Nkomo (35), Brendon Dube (28) and Wellington Ndlovu (34).
He said the suspects were inside a Toyota Quantum vehicle that was pulling a trailer with the dead body of Kudakwashe Saveka from South Africa. Said Comm Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Mehluli Nkomo (35), Brendon Dube (28) and Wellington Ndlovu (34) on 23rd June 2024 at Beitbridge Border Post for smuggling 10 boxed 9mm P.A.K Pistols with empty magazines and 100 x 100 ml Broncleer Syrup.
The suspects were aboard a Toyota Quantum vehicle which was towing a trailer with the dead body of Kudakwashe Saveka from South Africa.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
During the vehicle inspection at Light Motor Vehicle Terminal, North Bound, Port Health Inspection Bay, the 10 firearms and 100 X 100ml Broncleer Syrup were found stashed in a box covered with 40 reflector vests.
More: Pindula News