Smugglers Conceal 10 Firearms In Trailer Carrying Dead Body From South Africa

8 minutes ago Tue, 25 Jun 2024 05:39:48 GMT

Police in Beitbridge have arrested three suspects for allegedly smuggling 10 pistols and Broncleer Syrup through the Beitbridge Border Post.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi named the three suspects as Mehluli Nkomo (35), Brendon Dube (28) and Wellington Ndlovu (34).

He said the suspects were inside a Toyota Quantum vehicle that was pulling a trailer with the dead body of Kudakwashe Saveka from South Africa. Said Comm Nyathi:

