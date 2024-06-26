Moses Mpofu And Mike Chimombe Charged In $88 Million Presidential Goat Scheme

However, in a statement issued Monday, Mpofu’s company said he was only paid US$4 million (RTGS1.6 billion), not US$40 million as alleged.

Mpofu also said Chimombe was not involved in the goats deal as a principal because he is neither a shareholder nor a director in the company.

He also said Chimombe is only one of the five agents who were engaged after the signing of the deal by Blackdeck to supply goats.

Commenting on the statement issued by Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, Mpofu’s company, journalist Hopewell Chinono wrote on Facebook:

The Government of Zimbabwe awarded a contract to crooks in the ruling ZANU PF party to supply 632,001 goats for US$87 million. That’s US$137 per goat, whereas these goats typically cost between US$20 and US$30 each! They were given a deposit of US$4.3 million and delivered only 5,000 goats, in other words, they spent roughly US$150,000 and pocketed the rest, they stole US$4,150,000 They used the rest of the money to buy cars, party with South African baddies in Cape Town, and build a mansion in Harare. Please note that these are just ordinary goats, not Boer goats. At most, they sell for US$20 to US$30 each at Midzi Roundabout. At US$30 each, US$4.3 million would have bought 143,333 goats, but they only supplied 5,000 indigenous goats and were not arrested for fraud because influential people got a cut from this looting and plunder!!! P/s please note that all these figures are in the document authored by the crooks themselves. The Chief spokesperson for the Zimbabwean Government Nick Mangwana lied in April that 635,000 goats were supplied, it was all a big fat lie!

