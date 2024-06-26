Mpofu, Chimombe Remanded In Custody Over "Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme" Fraud
Businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe were remanded in custody after their arrest on Wednesday morning for fraud charges related to an $88 million “Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme”, following their appearance at the Harare Magistrates Court.
The State led by Anesu Chirenje successfully applied that their bail hearing be set for Thursday saying he wanted to ascertain whether they had attended court on their own or were brought in by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), reported The Sunday Mail.
The State said it wanted to review documentary evidence before filing an application opposing Mpofu and Chimombe’s bail request.
Chirenje also told the court that the State intends to lead evidence from two investigating officers from ZACC.
Mpofu and Chimombe, through their lawyers Tapson Dzvetero and Arshiel Mugiya had opposed the postponement of the bail ruling saying issues of bail should not arise as they were coming from home.
The defence counsel also argued that in terms of the law they were supposed to be released on free bail.
Harare Regional Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa upheld the State’s application and postponed the matter to Thursday afternoon.
This means Mpofu and Chimombe will spend the night in custody before returning to court tomorrow.
