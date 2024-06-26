Mpofu, Chimombe Remanded In Custody Over "Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme" Fraud

5 minutes ago Wed, 26 Jun 2024 15:03:49 GMT

Businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe were remanded in custody after their arrest on Wednesday morning for fraud charges related to an $88 million “Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme”, following their appearance at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The State led by Anesu Chirenje successfully applied that their bail hearing be set for Thursday saying he wanted to ascertain whether they had attended court on their own or were brought in by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), reported The Sunday Mail.

The State said it wanted to review documentary evidence before filing an application opposing Mpofu and Chimombe’s bail request.

