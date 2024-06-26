Zambian Man Jailed In Zimbabwe For Armed Robbery
Zambian national Mutaba Lambert Kunda, 28, was recently arraigned and convicted in the Mutare Magistrate’s Court on two counts of robbery and one count of illegally entering Zimbabwe without a permit.
The brief facts of the case are that on June 8, 2024, around 2:25 PM in the Palmerston area of Mutare, Kunda encountered an 11-year-old boy watering the garden outside his home.
Kunda inquired about the boy’s parents, and upon learning they were not present, proceeded to jump over the wall into the complainant’s yard.
Upon entering the yard Kunda met the complainant and force-marched him at knifepoint into the house where he took an HP Pavillion laptop, a laptop bag and a Samsung iPad A7 from one of the spare bedrooms.
He also demanded a Samsung Galaxy A13 cell phone, an ethernet adapter and 2 power packs from another 11-year-old complainant who was in the house.
Kunda was arrested on 13 June 2024.
The total amount of the stolen property was US$2 200 and the value recovered was US$2 000.
In the third count, Kunda was charged for staying in Zimbabwe without a permit.
He was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment on the first and second counts of which 22 months were suspended for 5 years.
On count 3 Kunda was sentenced to pay a fine of US$30 and in default of payment, he will serve 15 days imprisonment.
