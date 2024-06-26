Zambian Man Jailed In Zimbabwe For Armed Robbery

Upon entering the yard Kunda met the complainant and force-marched him at knifepoint into the house where he took an HP Pavillion laptop, a laptop bag and a Samsung iPad A7 from one of the spare bedrooms.

He also demanded a Samsung Galaxy A13 cell phone, an ethernet adapter and 2 power packs from another 11-year-old complainant who was in the house.

Kunda was arrested on 13 June 2024.

The total amount of the stolen property was US$2 200 and the value recovered was US$2 000.

In the third count, Kunda was charged for staying in Zimbabwe without a permit.

He was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment on the first and second counts of which 22 months were suspended for 5 years.

On count 3 Kunda was sentenced to pay a fine of US$30 and in default of payment, he will serve 15 days imprisonment.

