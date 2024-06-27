Govt Pledges Due Diligence In Passport Issuance In South Africa

7 minutes ago Thu, 27 Jun 2024 14:12:03 GMT

The Government has pledged to exercise extra due diligence in the issuance of passports within South Africa and other foreign countries, to ensure that such documents are only provided to bona fide Zimbabwean citizens.

This was said by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, who was acting Leader of Government business in Parliament on Wednesday, June 26.

In response to a question from Silobela Member of Parliament Jonah Nyevera of ZANU PF, who had inquired about the measures implemented by the Government to ensure that only Zimbabwean citizens benefit from the facility, Minister Mhona said:

