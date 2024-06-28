Beitbridge Man Jailed 5 Years For Poisoning The Child Of A Neighbour He Hated

7 minutes ago Fri, 28 Jun 2024 11:37:46 GMT

Henry Kudakwashe Phiri, a 22-year-old man from Beitbridge, Matabeleland South Province, has been brought before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted murder.

The allegations are that on May 28, 2024, at around 4 PM, the 4-year-old complainant was playing with Phiri’s niece at his residence.

It is claimed that Phiri harboured a long-standing hatred for the complainant due to a history of bad blood between their families, and did not appreciate the child’s frequent visits to their home.

