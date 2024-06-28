Inaugural Mat South Hybrid Diaspora Investment Conference Set For 4 To 6 July

The Conference will be hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in collaboration with the Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Matabeleland South Province.

This follows the successful hosting of the Second Annual National Diaspora Investment Conference and Homecoming event that was held in Masvingo in April 2024.

While the Second Annual National Diaspora Investment Conference and Homecoming event presented broad investment opportunities across the country, the Matabeleland South Investment Conference is specifically tailored to unveil opportunities in the Province that are readily available for uptake by the Diaspora.

The Conference will be held in line with the country’s Devolution agenda of ensuring that Provinces become dynamic economic hubs that attract investments with a view to build strong Provincial economies with explicit Provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers.

In this respect, investment opportunities in the Matabeleland South Province’s Districts namely: Beitbridge, Bulilima, Gwanda, Insiza, Mangwe, Matobo and Umzingwane, which span across various economic sectors comprising mining, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and energy, among others, will be showcased during the Conference.

The Zimbabwean Diaspora community in South Africa, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles, among other Diasporans, is invited to participate at the Conference through virtual and physical platforms, as we move forward to build our country, brick upon brick.

Kindly note that the Link for virtual participation will be shared in due course.

