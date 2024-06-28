Police Probe Alleged Criminal Activity At David Mnangagwa's Residence

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a report of criminal acts at the residence of the Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Honourable David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa’s residence in Harare on 23rd June 2024.

ZimLive reported that Mnangagwa’s Borrowdale residence experienced two security breaches: the first occurred on June 23, and the second on June 25.

The first breach reportedly took place on June 23 at around 10 PM when Mnangagwa, who was watching TV with his wife, called two police officers guarding his double-storey property on Camel Road after hearing unusual noises coming from the ceiling.

The officers surveyed the house and the perimeter but saw nothing suspicious.

At about 11:50 PM, Mnangagwa called the officers a second time and asked them to check the roof where they found a bag loaded with some of the deputy minister’s possessions.

These included torn documents, two Apple MacBook laptops and a MacBook iPad which appeared to have been deliberately damaged.

ZimLive reported sources as saying Mnangagwa said all the items had been taken from his bedroom.

Mnangagwa also informed the police officers that his gun, a 9mm Beretta pistol with 15 live cartridges was missing, together with US$500 cash which was in the bag.

The intruder is said to have entered the kitchen, retrieved a loaf of bread from the kitchen unit and dumped it on the floor near the door.

The intruder went to the garage and cut the driver’s headrest of Mnangagwa’s parked Land Rover Defender.

On June 24, police officers, including a canine unit, combed the property but there was no trace of the suspect and no evidence of any forced entry.

In the second incident, on June 25, an intruder whom police are dubbing the “ghost raider” left six cartridges – three outside Mnangagwa’s main bedroom door and three on the lawn outside his house.

Just after 7.30 AM on June 26, Mnangagwa’s eight-year-old son went to his parents’ bedroom and as he was about to knock on the door he saw a live cartridge lying on the floor and police were called.

Police located three cartridges within two meters of the door, and a further three on the lawn outside the property.

