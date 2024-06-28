UD Truck Overturns On Karoi-Binga Highway, 5 Killed And 26 Injured

On Wednesday, June 26, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Tapiwa Mhona (MP), said that the recent spate of fatal road traffic accidents serves as a wake-up call for road users to strictly observe traffic laws.

In a statement following the death of 26 people and injuries to 56 others in five separate road crashes across the country in recent days, Mhona said:

Incidences of this nature only serve as a clarion call to all our stakeholders of the road traffic ecosystem, including motorists, operators and passengers to be more vigilant against road traffic violations, especially overspeeding and the use of unroadworthy vehicles… We urge the nation to formulate rational decisions in making travel choices and prioritize the use of safer vehicles with the right state of mind. Rational behaviours and attitudes are ingredients of a safer road traffic management regime, where all actors play their part in traffic safety.

Investigations indicate that the majority of these accidents were caused by excessive speeding and the use of unroadworthy public service vehicles.

More: Pindula News

