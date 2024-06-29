Manhunt For UD Truck Driver After Fatal Accident Leaves 5 Dead, 26 Injured

4 minutes ago Sat, 29 Jun 2024 10:55:35 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged motorists to avoid overloading vehicles and refrain from mixing goods with passengers when travelling on the country’s roads.

This call comes in the wake of a tragic accident on June 27, 2024, in which a Nissan UD truck carrying 38 passengers veered off the road, overturned, and landed on its roof, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to 26 others.

ZRP spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stated on Saturday, June 29, that the accident occurred at the 106-kilometre mark along the Karoi-Binga Road at around 7:30 PM on June 27. He said:

