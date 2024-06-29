Premier Soccer League To Honour Norman Maroto
The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) will pay tribute to the late Norman Maroto, a former striker for Dynamos and Gunners, during the upcoming Matchday 17 fixtures this weekend.
In a statement issued by Kudzai Bare, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Communications and Media Liaison Officer, it was announced that all PSL clubs will pay tribute to the late Maroto.
During the weekend matches, clubs will observe a moment of silence before kick-off and players will wear black armbands in honour of the football legend. Said Bare:
This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer will be observing a moment of silence during matchday 17 fixtures scheduled for 29 to 30 June 2024 in honour of the late football legend, Norman Maroto.
PSL clubs are requested to participate in this tribute by wearing black armbands during their weekend matches.
Maroto, who was 40 years old, tragically passed away in the early hours of Friday, June 28, at a local hospital.
According to reports, he had been complaining of flu the previous day before his untimely death.
At the time of his demise, Maroto was serving as the Communications Officer for the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ).
Nicknamed “Lumumba”, Maroto is the last player to score more than 20 goals in a season in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
He scored 22 goals for the now-defunct Gunners Football Club in 2010 to clinch the Golden Boot.
Maroto was a member of the renowned Dynamos Kidznet team, which was guided by the legendary coach Moses Chunga.
The Kidznet initiative was aimed at infusing the Dynamos squad with a youthful injection of teenage talents, and Maroto was part of this exciting project.
Alongside him were other promising young players such as Samson Choruwa, Eddie Mashiri, Nyasha Chazika, and Leo Kurauzvione.
More: Pindula News