Premier Soccer League To Honour Norman Maroto

4 minutes ago Sat, 29 Jun 2024 07:17:09 GMT

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) will pay tribute to the late Norman Maroto, a former striker for Dynamos and Gunners, during the upcoming Matchday 17 fixtures this weekend.

In a statement issued by Kudzai Bare, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Communications and Media Liaison Officer, it was announced that all PSL clubs will pay tribute to the late Maroto.

During the weekend matches, clubs will observe a moment of silence before kick-off and players will wear black armbands in honour of the football legend. Said Bare:

