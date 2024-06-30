SA: Ramaphosa To Announce A New Cabinet On Sunday

5 minutes ago Sun, 30 Jun 2024 15:06:26 GMT

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, is set to announce a new Cabinet on Sunday, 30 June 2024, which is expected to comprise members of different political parties that are part of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

This some after Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC) party, and the white-dominated Democratic Alliance (DA), reached a deal over their involvement in cabinet.

IOL last week reported sources as saying the talks had collapsed due to several leaked letters with both parties accusing each other of negotiating in bad faith.

