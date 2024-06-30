SA: Ramaphosa To Announce A New Cabinet On Sunday
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, is set to announce a new Cabinet on Sunday, 30 June 2024, which is expected to comprise members of different political parties that are part of a Government of National Unity (GNU).
This some after Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC) party, and the white-dominated Democratic Alliance (DA), reached a deal over their involvement in cabinet.
IOL last week reported sources as saying the talks had collapsed due to several leaked letters with both parties accusing each other of negotiating in bad faith.
However, the parties reportedly made a breakthrough on Saturday after crisis talks.
In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, the South African Presidency said President Ramaphosa would announce a new National Executive at 9 PM on Sunday. Reads the statement in part:
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
The announcement – which will be in the form of a televised address to the nation – follows the inauguration of President Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, which in turn followed the President’s election by the National Assembly on Friday, 14 June.
The new National Executive will constitute the 7th Democratic Administration as a Government of National Unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.
Citing sources, IOL reported that the DA will assume control of six key cabinet positions and ministries as part of the power-sharing arrangement. These are:
- Home Affairs
- Basic Education
- Public Works and Infrastructure
- Communications and Digital Technologies
- Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment
- Agriculture
More: Pindula News