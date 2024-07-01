Banket Man Gets 13 Years For Damaging ZESA Transformer

Guards on patrol interrupted him as he was tampering with the transformer. Kambande attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended after a brief chase.

The incident was promptly reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

An assessment of the damage revealed that the transformer’s top lid had been opened, its oil had been drained, and the copper rods inside had been folded.

The total value of the vandalised transformer was estimated at US$92,000.

After a full trial, Kambande was found guilty and sentenced to 13 years in prison, with 3 years suspended on the condition that he pay restitution of US$92,000 to ZETDC by December 31, 2024.

The theft and vandalism of ZETDC equipment reportedly incur costs exceeding US$2 million annually for the parastatal.

In 2023, ZETDC documented 1,569 cases of vandalism and theft, resulting in 172 arrests and 33 convictions.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment