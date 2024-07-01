Kezi Woman Sentenced To 10 Years For Burning Husband To Death
A woman from Maphisa, Kezi, Matabeleland South Province was last week convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the High Court sitting at Bulawayo for killing her husband.
Sindiso Ndlovu (42) was found guilty of murder as defined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 19 October 2019 in Maphisa, Ndlovu, set her husband, Busani Ncube, ablaze with the intent to kill him.
The couple had a domestic dispute in their bedroom over the now deceased’s infidelity. During the altercation, Ndlovu locked the door and doused Ncube with petrol before setting him on fire.
The police were alerted, leading to Ndlovu’s arrest. Ncube was initially treated at Maphisa District Hospital before being transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on January 8, 2020.
More: Pindula News