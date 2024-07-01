Kezi Woman Sentenced To 10 Years For Burning Husband To Death

4 minutes ago Mon, 01 Jul 2024 12:10:50 GMT

A woman from Maphisa, Kezi, Matabeleland South Province was last week convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the High Court sitting at Bulawayo for killing her husband.

Sindiso Ndlovu (42) was found guilty of murder as defined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 19 October 2019 in Maphisa, Ndlovu, set her husband, Busani Ncube, ablaze with the intent to kill him.

