Influenza A Identified As Cause Of Surge In COVID-19-like Symptoms

We are indeed seeing several flue cases or flue-like cases throughout the country, particularly in Harare.

It’s not uncommon though that as you transition from the warm season into the cold season like we are doing right now you get an increase in flu-like symptoms.

There will be circulation of many viruses and some of those viruses are the ones that cause the flu.

We have isolated Influenza A type virus in most of the cases that we are seeing right now. Of course, the symptoms are COVID-19-like symptoms because most of us have experienced it before.

We have been testing, doing PCR testing to confirm whether or not we are dealing with the same strain of COVID-19, but what we are seeing is on the contrary, it still appears like what is circulating is the influenza virus.

We encourage people to still practice what we were teaching them the last time we were experiencing COVID-19.

Good personal hygiene keep warm, and seek medication early if you are unwell so that we avoid complications.

People have a role to play in terms of personal health, but as it is we have not confirmed that this is COVID-19 as we experienced it from 2019 to 2022.