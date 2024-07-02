"South Africa's New Minister Of Home Affairs Was Not Born In Zimbabwe"

8 minutes ago Tue, 02 Jul 2024 11:07:28 GMT

South Africa’s new Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, has refuted false reports claiming he was born in Zimbabwe.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Schreiber to the Cabinet on Sunday night, screenshots circulating on social media platforms purportedly showed a Wikipedia citation stating that the Democratic Alliance (DA) MP was born in Zimbabwe.

eNCA reporter Pule Letshwiti-Jones cautioned the public about the reliability of Wikipedia, saying that anyone can edit the online encyclopedia. He posted on X:

