"South Africa's New Minister Of Home Affairs Was Not Born In Zimbabwe"
South Africa’s new Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, has refuted false reports claiming he was born in Zimbabwe.
After President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Schreiber to the Cabinet on Sunday night, screenshots circulating on social media platforms purportedly showed a Wikipedia citation stating that the Democratic Alliance (DA) MP was born in Zimbabwe.
eNCA reporter Pule Letshwiti-Jones cautioned the public about the reliability of Wikipedia, saying that anyone can edit the online encyclopedia. He posted on X:
Newly appointed Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber is not from Zimbabwe. Schreiber was born in the Northern Cape. Verifying information won’t hurt anyone.
Schreiber confirmed that he was born and raised in South Africa. He posted on X:
Drew my first breath at Radie Kotze clinic in Piketberg [Western Cape]. Grew up in Kleinzee in Namaqualand [Northern Cape], followed by studies in Stellenbosch, Berlin and Princeton.
And until my last breath, I will fight for the country I love against liars and looters.
As reported by BusinessLive, Schreiber said that addressing the backlog of working visas is high on the agenda. He said:
We absolutely have to look at visa processes, we have to take the visa issue very seriously, as this is an economic catalyst for SA.
We need to have a process whereby people who want to contribute skills or capital to SA are actually able to do that.
It is a well-established fact that many individuals of Zimbabwean heritage have held prominent positions in the public and private sectors across countries like South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
However, the current youthful Home Affairs Minister of South Africa is not one of them.
While Zimbabwean-born professionals have often excelled in various leadership roles internationally, the South African Home Affairs Minister in question does not share this Zimbabwean background.
More: Pindula News