Mnangagwa Says To Take "Well-Deserved Rest" After Second And Final Presidential Term

Speaking in Shona, the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, indicated that both the Party and National Constitutions provide for two-term limits. In his case, he added, he is now working on his second and last term and was on his way to taking a deserved rest.

When the time comes, added the President, ZANU PF will congregate to elect a new leader. This is what provides for national stability. He also stressed the need for adherence to Party line and Party discipline.

Mnangagwa’s remarks come amid speculation that he may seek a third term through a constitutional amendment.

There has been ongoing speculation in recent months suggesting his desire to extend his presidency beyond 2028.

A few years ago, Mnangagwa surprised the nation when he made a bold declaration, stating “2030 ndeendichipo,” which translates to “I will still be there in 2030.”

This statement sparked speculation and debate about his intentions regarding his political future and the possibility of extending his stay in power beyond the two-term limit.

His remarks today, where he stated that he is serving his second and final term as President, seem to indicate a shift in his stance.

More: Pindula News

