PSL Administrators To Attend Workshop On Latest Football Administration Trends

Nick Munyonga, a medical practitioner and member of the Premier Soccer League’s Sports Medicine Committee, will be featured as a key presenter.

Munyonga also serves as the head of the Southern African regional anti-doping agency.

Norman Matemera from the ZIFA Referees Committee is expected to lead a discussion on the laws of the game, amid recent tensions between match officials and several club officials.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

There is a perception among clubs that refereeing standards in the 2024 season have declined, while referees argue that club administrators and coaches have not kept up with recent amendments to the laws of the game.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports on Wednesday, PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare said:

We are having a workshop with football administrators tomorrow (today) and Friday as part of our efforts to raise the standard of football management and improve club operations… Some of the topics to be covered include sports medicine, safety and security, match organisation, and laws of the game. We have also invited heads of the clubs’ secretariat because the issue of Club Licensing will also be discussed. The league will also get feedback from clubs on issues to do with match organisation and safety. We expect all PSL clubs to be represented.

Several matches have been marred by disruptions during the early stages of the 2024 Premiership season, particularly those involving Chegutu Pirates and CAPS United.

At Baobab Stadium on April 25, Chegutu Pirates’ match against Dynamos was abandoned in stoppage time.

The game came to a controversial end when Chegutu Pirates players refused to resume play in protest against a 97th-minute goal scored by DeMbare.

As a consequence, Chegutu Pirates incurred a US$2,000 fine from the PSL, and Dynamos were awarded three points with a 3-0 scoreline.

Similarly, on April 6 at Mandava Stadium, CAPS United’s match against FC Platinum was interrupted when their supporters invaded the pitch in dissent over a referee’s decision to disallow Ralph Kawondera’s equalizing goal in the 86th minute. Match Commissioner Brighton Mudzamiri subsequently called off the match.

As a result, FC Platinum were given three points by default with a 3-0 score, and CAPS United faced a fine of US$5,000.

The mid-season break arrives amidst ongoing challenges for Premiership clubs to meet the stringent requirements of CAF Club Licensing.

These stipulations encompass establishing a complete administrative setup, women’s and youth football teams, regular financial audits, and modernised infrastructure including offices and training facilities.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment