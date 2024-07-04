Zimbabwe Cricket Finalises Appointment Of Coaching Staff For Senior Men’s National Team

11 minutes ago Thu, 04 Jul 2024 11:03:51 GMT

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has finalised the appointment of a new coaching staff for the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team.

In a statement issued on July 4, 2024, ZC announced that the coaching appointments are in line with the recommendations made by the Mhishi Committee of Inquiry.

The committee was established to investigate and provide recommendations following the team’s failure to qualify for the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It said:

Feedback