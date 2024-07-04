Zimbabwe Cricket Finalises Appointment Of Coaching Staff For Senior Men’s National Team
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has finalised the appointment of a new coaching staff for the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team.
In a statement issued on July 4, 2024, ZC announced that the coaching appointments are in line with the recommendations made by the Mhishi Committee of Inquiry.
The committee was established to investigate and provide recommendations following the team’s failure to qualify for the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It said:
Following the announcement last month of Justin Sammons as Head Coach and Dion Ebrahim as Batting Coach, the rest of the technical personnel have now been confirmed.
Former South Africa international cricketer Charl Langeveldt has been named as Bowling Coach, with his compatriots Ravish Gobind and Curtly Diesel coming in as Strategic Performance Coach and Strength and Conditioning Coach respectively.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
All the appointments were made in consultation with Sammons, who also opted to retain Stuart Matsikenyeri, although he now assumes the role of Fielding Coach, while Amato Machikicho will continue serving as the team’s Physiotherapist.
However, Zimbabwe Cricket is yet to finalise the appointment of the Team Manager.
More: Pindula News