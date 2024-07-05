2024 Mine Entra Postponed
The 27th edition of Mine Entra, Zimbabwe’s premier mining, engineering, and transport expo scheduled for July 17-19, 2024, at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company (ZITF) grounds in Bulawayo, has been postponed.
Mine Entra is organised by the ZITF Company in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the Chamber of Mines.
According to a statement by ZITF Company chairman Busisa Moyo, the decision to postpone the event was made to avoid potential scheduling conflicts with the upcoming SADC Industrialisation Week, scheduled for July 28 – August 2 in Harare.
Moyo indicated that new dates will be announced after consultations with key governmental and business leaders. He said:
The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company (ZITF) wishes to inform exhibitors, visitors, buyers, delegates and all other stakeholders that the 27th edition of the mining, engineering and transport exhibition, Mine Entra, originally scheduled for July 17-19, 2024, in Bulawayo, has been postponed to a date yet to be confirmed.
Consultations regarding suitable dates are underway at the highest level of government and business leadership.
The rescheduled Mine Entra exhibition will continue to run under the theme: “Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation and Industrialisation Nexus. Added Moyo:
The decision to reschedule Mine Entra was made to avoid any potential conflicts with the upcoming SADC Industrialisation Week, a major regional event which is being hosted in Zimbabwe scheduled for July 28 – August 2 in Harare.
The SADC Industrialisation Week is expected to attract significant attention from industry leaders, government officials, and investors throughout the region.
Postponing Mine Entra will ensure that both events receive the focused participation they deserve, maximizing the opportunities for attendees and exhibitors. This approach will allow participants to fully engage with each event without scheduling conflicts.
The ZITF Company, with the guidance of the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and in partnership with the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe, remains committed to delivering a world-class mining exhibition that fosters collaboration, innovation, and growth.
Before the postponement, the exhibition had attracted more than 170 exhibitors including nine foreign companies from China, South Africa, and the United Kingdom compared to seven foreign exhibitors at this time last year.
Mine Entra serves as a key platform for industry players to find business development opportunities, increase brand awareness, and forge new partnerships.
It brings together exhibitors showcasing a diverse range of products, including heavy engineering, equipment, conveyors, pumps, rubber products, construction materials, and more.
Visitors include professionals from the mining sector, government representatives, and other stakeholders interested in the mining industry.
