2024 Mine Entra Postponed

6 minutes ago Fri, 05 Jul 2024 05:09:10 GMT

The 27th edition of Mine Entra, Zimbabwe’s premier mining, engineering, and transport expo scheduled for July 17-19, 2024, at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company (ZITF) grounds in Bulawayo, has been postponed.

Mine Entra is organised by the ZITF Company in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the Chamber of Mines.

According to a statement by ZITF Company chairman Busisa Moyo, the decision to postpone the event was made to avoid potential scheduling conflicts with the upcoming SADC Industrialisation Week, scheduled for July 28 – August 2 in Harare.

