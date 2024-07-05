Body Found In Mazowe Dam With Missing Parts

A stone was tied to the victim’s waist using a rope and the body had a stab wound on the chest. Facial skin and private parts were missing. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In an unrelated incident, the ZRP confirmed that two men, Nomore Chikandiwa (32) and Solomon Chikandiwa (35), are sought in connection with a murder that took place on Monday around 12:30 am in Chinovhiringa Village.

The suspects allegedly took turns assaulting Sammer Panashe Kaimbanemoyo (23) with sticks and a sjambok after he allegedly broke into Nomore Chikandiwa’s house and attempted to rape his wife.

Tragically, the victim died at the scene, and the suspects are currently evading capture.

Meanwhile, in Gokwe, the ZRP is investigating the murder of an unidentified man at a nightclub in Gokwe Centre that occurred on Saturday.

Police said the man was fatally attacked by a mob after he stabbed a woman in the chest with a knife during a heated altercation.

In an incident fueled by jealousy, Malvin Mukore (38) was fatally stabbed at Lenzo Shopping Centre, Village 4C, Nyamahape, Karoi.

The suspect, identified as John Nyoni, is currently on the run after allegedly stabbing Mukore in the back with a flick knife. The confrontation arose when Nyoni discovered his wife in the company of Mukore.

