Motorist Sentenced To Community Service For Running Over A Crawling Baby

Fri, 05 Jul 2024 06:16:15 GMT

The Mutare Magistrates’ Court has sentenced 20-year-old Obriel Chivanda to 210 hours of community service after he was found guilty of culpable homicide in the death of a toddler.

The court established that on May 24, 2024, around 8:30 AM, Chivanda was driving a Nissan Xtrail from his home in Penhalonga when he struck and killed a baby who was crawling on the road.

The magistrate determined Chivanda was negligent, failing to keep a proper lookout and not taking reasonable actions to avoid the collision.

