Mutasa Man Jailed 4 Months For Stealing Sunglasses
A 53-year-old man from Mutasa District in Manicaland Province was sentenced to an effective 4-month prison term for breaking into a house and stealing sunglasses.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Joseph Zvainei was arraigned before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court on charges of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances.
The court established that on June 11, 2024, the complainant returned home from work at around 7 PM and found that the lock to his door had been broken using a U-bolt.
Upon entering the house, the complainant discovered Zvainei inside, who had stolen the complainant’s sunglasses.
The incident was reported to the police, resulting in the arrest of the accused person.
Zvainei was convicted and sentenced to 7 months’ imprisonment, with 3 months suspended. He will serve an effective 4-month prison term.
