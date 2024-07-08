Man Fatally Stabs Two Others In Bar Altercation Over A Woman

7 minutes ago Mon, 08 Jul 2024 10:02:48 GMT

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect from Mazowe who allegedly murdered two men in a violent altercation that occurred in Budiriro, Harare on Saturday morning.

The suspect, identified as Cogitate Ganyiwa, is accused of fatally stabbing Alec Ruvhere and Tadiwanashe Murerwa around 1 AM at the Royal Night Club in Budiriro 1.

The incident allegedly began when Tadiwanashe Murerwa accidentally stepped on the foot of Ganyiwa’s 21-year-old girlfriend, Tadiwanashe Zivani, during an encounter at the nightclub.

