Man Fatally Stabs Two Others In Bar Altercation Over A Woman
Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect from Mazowe who allegedly murdered two men in a violent altercation that occurred in Budiriro, Harare on Saturday morning.
The suspect, identified as Cogitate Ganyiwa, is accused of fatally stabbing Alec Ruvhere and Tadiwanashe Murerwa around 1 AM at the Royal Night Club in Budiriro 1.
The incident allegedly began when Tadiwanashe Murerwa accidentally stepped on the foot of Ganyiwa’s 21-year-old girlfriend, Tadiwanashe Zivani, during an encounter at the nightclub.
This purportedly led to a confrontation, during which Ganyiwa is said to have produced an Okapi knife and stabbed both Ruvhere and Murerwa.
Ganyiwa then reportedly fled the scene immediately after the attack.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case to H-Metro. He said:
Police are investigating two murder cases in Budiriro. One of the deceased was reported to have been grabbed by the collar, following a misunderstanding, and the other deceased intervened.
Accused stabbed the now deceased persons on the lower diaphragms using an okapi knife.
The first deceased collapsed and was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for medical treatment and was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The second deceased tried to run away from the scene and later fell down outside the night club.
His body was found by patrons outside the night club.
