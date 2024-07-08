Police Order Illegal Miners To Vacate Mazowe Mine By July 13

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that the Government through the Ministry Of Mines And Mining Development, recently issued an eviction notice and order for all illegal occupiers of mining sites, destruction of land and vegetation activities and those engaged in criminal acts to vacate Mazowe Mine Lease 35 which cover areas near ZRP Mazowe up to Concession with effect from 06th July 2024 to 13th July 2024. The Zimbabwe Republic Police therefore takes the opportunity to warn illegal occupants of mining sites and those perpetuating criminal activities to take heed of the notice and vacate or leave the indicated areas by the given period. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Police will ensure the law takes its course on anyone who will defy the Government's directive or commits criminal activity under the guise of mining syndicates or groups. The public is implored to cooperate with police officers as they move in to maintain law and order.

The directive comes after reports that Metallon Corporation, the parent company of the Mazowe Mine, has been unable to make progress in its efforts to resume organized mining operations at the site.

Illegal gold miners have refused to leave the mine, hindering the company’s attempts to resume activities.

Mazowe Mine was initially closed in September 2018 due to a range of operational challenges, including capital constraints.

The mine was subsequently placed under administration following reconstruction issues, along with its sister mine, Shamva Mine.

In January of this year, Mazowe Mine announced plans to resume underground shaft operations, which had been suspended in 2019 after an influx of artisanal miners invaded the mine’s fields.

