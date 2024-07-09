Bogus Employment Agent Rapes And Robs Two Jobseekers

Allegations are that on 04 March 2024, Jonifati lured the first complainant, a 35-year-old woman, to Mverechena Business Centre in Domboshava over the phone, claiming he had found a job for her.

When the complainant met Jonifati at around 7 PM, he allegedly asked her to follow him to the purported workplace.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Instead, he took her to a bushy area near Mverechena dam, drew a knife, and ordered her to surrender her cellphone. Jonifati then raped the victim and took her T-shirt and umbrella before fleeing the scene.

In the second incident, Jonifati allegedly lured a 20-year-old complainant, who was in the same WhatsApp group as him, to Molife turn off in Domboshava on July 5th, 2024, again claiming he had found a job for her.

At a nearby shop, Jonifati ordered the complainant to give him all the money she had, and she complied, handing over US$20.

When they were walking back to the bus stop, Jonifati took the complainant through a bushy area, where he raped her three times.

The complainant managed to get help from members of the public at Mungate Business Centre, leading to Jonifati’s arrest.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment