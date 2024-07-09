Bogus Employment Agent Rapes And Robs Two Jobseekers
A suspected fake employment agent from Mungate Village under Chief Chinhamora in Domboshava appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, on Monday, July 8th, 2024, facing rape and robbery charges, reported The Herald.
The accused, Willard Kudakwashe Jonifati (25), allegedly raped two women and stole their valuables after falsely claiming he had secured employment for them.
Magistrate Gofa remanded Jonifati in custody and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.
Allegations are that on 04 March 2024, Jonifati lured the first complainant, a 35-year-old woman, to Mverechena Business Centre in Domboshava over the phone, claiming he had found a job for her.
When the complainant met Jonifati at around 7 PM, he allegedly asked her to follow him to the purported workplace.
Instead, he took her to a bushy area near Mverechena dam, drew a knife, and ordered her to surrender her cellphone. Jonifati then raped the victim and took her T-shirt and umbrella before fleeing the scene.
In the second incident, Jonifati allegedly lured a 20-year-old complainant, who was in the same WhatsApp group as him, to Molife turn off in Domboshava on July 5th, 2024, again claiming he had found a job for her.
At a nearby shop, Jonifati ordered the complainant to give him all the money she had, and she complied, handing over US$20.
When they were walking back to the bus stop, Jonifati took the complainant through a bushy area, where he raped her three times.
The complainant managed to get help from members of the public at Mungate Business Centre, leading to Jonifati’s arrest.
