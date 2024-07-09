Bulawayo Nurse Assists Form Four Pupil Abort Six-Month Pregnancy

24 minutes ago Tue, 09 Jul 2024 12:07:47 GMT

A 26-year-old registered general nurse, Devine Dlodlo, from Entumbane, Bulawayo, has been arrested for assisting a Form Four student in terminating her pregnancy.

Abortion is illegal in Zimbabwe, except in cases where the life of the mother is at risk, there is a risk of serious fetal impairment, or in instances of rape or incest, as per the Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1977.

The spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bulawayo Province, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the incident to CITE reporter Senzeni Ncube, which occurred on 06 July 024 at around 10:30 AM.

