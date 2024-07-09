Kenya Coach Engin Firat Wary Of Zimbabwe In AFCON Qualifiers

We are in a tough group, especially Zimbabwe. They are only in pot four because they dropped down during the ban.

But if you look at the quality of their players, most of them are playing in big leagues, such as the Turkish Super League.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Marshall Munetsi is playing in France, and Jordan Zemura is playing in Italy’s Serie A.

There are players in Ligue 1, and even players like Tino Kadewere. Others are playing in England, such as Leon Chiwome, who is in the Premier League with Wolves.

They have some good players. Of course, people who don’t look at this do not realize how strong they are.

The other teams, you know the quality of their squads. It will not be easy, but for us, it will not change anything.