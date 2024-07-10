NetOne Employees Share Sensitive Information With Hacker

6 minutes ago Wed, 10 Jul 2024 06:35:46 GMT

Two NetOne employees, Linda Mutemeri (30) and Anotida Dee Munyaradzi (30) were recently arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of contravening the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

The first accused, Linda Mutemeri, is a Brand Officer, while the second accused, Anotida Dee Munyaradzi, is a Billing Engineer at the State-owned MNO.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), between February and July 2023, the accused persons, acting in collusion with Blessing Tizirai Mudarikwa (who is still at large), sought to hack the NetOne system with the intention of misappropriating funds.

