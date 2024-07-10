NetOne Employees Share Sensitive Information With Hacker
Two NetOne employees, Linda Mutemeri (30) and Anotida Dee Munyaradzi (30) were recently arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of contravening the Cyber and Data Protection Act.
The first accused, Linda Mutemeri, is a Brand Officer, while the second accused, Anotida Dee Munyaradzi, is a Billing Engineer at the State-owned MNO.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), between February and July 2023, the accused persons, acting in collusion with Blessing Tizirai Mudarikwa (who is still at large), sought to hack the NetOne system with the intention of misappropriating funds.
As part of their plan, the accused persons reportedly shared the company’s confidential, sensitive, and critical internal configurations with Blessing Tizirai Mudarikwa, a known hacker, enabling him to access the system.
However, Mudarikwa failed to access the pool account due to the complex security mechanisms in place.
The alleged actions of the accused persons potentially jeopardised NetOne’s financial resources.
The accused persons were granted US$500 bail.
More: Pindula News