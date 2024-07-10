Timba And CCC Activists' High Court Bail Appeal Set For 11 July

6 minutes ago Wed, 10 Jul 2024 09:28:55 GMT

CCC member and former senator Jameson Timba, along with his co-accused, were further remanded in custody when they appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Their lawyer, Agency Gumbo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Hatcliffe Constituency (CCC) and Shadow Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, said their bail appeal in the High Court has been set down for Thursday, July 11, at 9 AM before Justice Lucy Mungwari.

Gumbo urged CCC supporters to come to the High Court in solidarity with the jailed party members.

