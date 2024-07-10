Timba And CCC Activists' High Court Bail Appeal Set For 11 July
CCC member and former senator Jameson Timba, along with his co-accused, were further remanded in custody when they appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
Their lawyer, Agency Gumbo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Hatcliffe Constituency (CCC) and Shadow Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, said their bail appeal in the High Court has been set down for Thursday, July 11, at 9 AM before Justice Lucy Mungwari.
Gumbo urged CCC supporters to come to the High Court in solidarity with the jailed party members.
Timba and 77 other CCC activists, most of them young people, were arrested on June 16 when the Zimbabwe Republic Police raided a private home in Avondale, Harare.
They were charged with participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry, as well as disorderly conduct.
The lawyers for the activists told the media that the gathering was a barbecue at the home of Timba, to commemorate June 16, the Day of the African Child.
The CCC activists were denied bail, with a Harare magistrate ruling that the detainees were likely to commit similar offences if released. The activists were allegedly assaulted and tortured during their arrest and while in custody.
