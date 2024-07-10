ZRP Launches Investigation Into Alleged Break-in At Tongai Mnangagwa's Office

When contacted for comment, Mnangagwa confirmed the alleged break-in incident to NewsDay but said it remained unclear if any items were stolen during the reported break-in. He said:

Someone or some people gained entry into my office at the ZTA House through the ceiling and left a visible sight that shows that they broke in. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news They moved the panels over the weekend or Sunday night, I don’t know. We are just finding out now. We are still searching [to see] if they took anything. We have police at the scene right now who are checking. We are still investigating if there is something that is missing.

This alleged break-in incident at the office of Tongai comes just two weeks after a reported security breach and fire at the home of his cousin, Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, who is the son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Break-ins involving the Mnangagwa family members are not entirely uncommon, as there have been similar reported incidents at President Mnangagwa’s offices during the height of the ZANU-PF succession battles before the November 2017 military coup.

When Mnangagwa served as the Minister of Justice and later as Vice President, his offices were reportedly broken into on multiple occasions.

However, many of these cases ultimately developed into “cold cases” with no resolution.

Some sceptics have questioned whether these break-in incidents involving the Mnangagwas may have been staged to elicit public sympathy, given the high-security expectations around the premises where they have occurred.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment